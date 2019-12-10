AHSAHKA — The Army Corps of Engineers and a contractor have been performing tests on two of the hydroelectric units on Dworshak Dam in recent days, which has led to fluctuations in flows from the dam.
The testing, to units 2 and 3 at the dam, is expected to continue today and Wednesday, said Steve Hall, water manager for the Corps at Walla Walla.
Hall said all three hydroelectric units at the dam have had upgrades recently, and the testing is to make sure they are working properly. The tests include both running the units and spilling small amounts of water. Hall said the upgrades are in part designed to draw fish away from the turbines when they start up. He said fish holding below the dam are sometimes attracted to increased flow through the turbines. When the turbines first start up, but before they reach full speed and produce higher velocities of water, fish are sometimes able to swim against the flow and can be injured by the spinning blades of the turbines.
“In all the testing we have done this last week, we have had no observed fish kills, so the design of our testing has been very successful,” Hall said.
He said officials at state, federal and tribal hatcheries on the North Fork Clearwater and Clearwater rivers were notified of the testing.
Flows on the North Fork of the Clearwater River below the dam will fluctuate less than 1 foot per hour during the testing today and Wednesday. Hall said additional testing on Unit 1 at the dam will happen in January.