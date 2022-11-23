A former micro-park in the heart of Clarkston will be re-wilded, according to a news release from the Army Corps of Engineers.

The agency said Tuesday that it intends to convert Gateway Park into a natural area benefiting birds, butterflies and bees. The park at the corner of Bridge and Riverview streets and adjacent to the southwest corner of Interstate Bridge was managed by the city of Clarkston for 25 years. It had a lush green lawn, picnic tables and a “Welcome to Clarkston” sign.

