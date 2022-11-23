A former micro-park in the heart of Clarkston will be re-wilded, according to a news release from the Army Corps of Engineers.
The agency said Tuesday that it intends to convert Gateway Park into a natural area benefiting birds, butterflies and bees. The park at the corner of Bridge and Riverview streets and adjacent to the southwest corner of Interstate Bridge was managed by the city of Clarkston for 25 years. It had a lush green lawn, picnic tables and a “Welcome to Clarkston” sign.
Last year, the city said maintaining it became burdensome especially after it became a popular spot for homeless individuals to gather and camp. The city opted not to renew the lease. Without the city’s maintenance, the park’s once lush and manicured grass was allowed to grow long and then dry and wilt last summer.
According to the news release, the corps will plant native grasses, shrubs and trees at the park over the next year.
“The area will be transitioned to a low-maintenance natural area, benefiting local pollinator species and birds. The Corps manages many parks and developed recreation areas throughout the Lewiston/Clarkston valley for the public. But we also manage public lands to benefit nature. This small area will be managed for that purpose,” said Chris Alford, chief of natural resources management for the agency’s Walla Walla District.
Park rangers will continue to patrol the area and according to the news release, visitors should report illegal activities there to Clarkston police.