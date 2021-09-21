OROFINO — An Arizona woman was hospitalized and her husband charged with driving under the influence following a single-vehicle crash near Crow Bench Road in Orofino this weekend.
According to a news release from the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office, John Balthrop, of Arizona, was driving a white 2021 Ford F-150 company pickup truck when it rolled off the top of Crow Bench Road and down the embankment almost to Berry Drive. The accident was reported Saturday at 9:55 p.m.
Balthrop, 53, had stepped out of the vehicle before it rolled over the bank but his wife, LaRinda, was in the passenger seat. LaRinda was not wearing a seat belt and was taken by ambulance to Clearwater Valley Health in Orofino with serious injuries.
John Balthrop received minor injuries while trying to stop the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.