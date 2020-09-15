GRANGEVILLE — The Animal Rescue Foundation of Idaho County was recently awarded a $3,400 grant from the Pet Friendly License Plate Fund to support its trap/neuter/vaccinate/release program for feral and stray cats.
The volunteer organization, which hopes to build an animal shelter in the future, has sponsored spaying and neutering clinics for 114 feral and stray cats since February, said Karin Vetter, spokeswoman for the organization.
The Lewis Clark Animal Shelter and Animal House Inc. of Moscow also received grants of $2,800 and $1,100, respectively.
The Pet Friendly License Plate fund has been in existence since July 1, 2019, and raises money from the sale of the plate to benefit nonprofit animal shelters, municipal shelters and nonprofit animal rescue groups to assist low-income people with spaying and neutering costs for their dogs and cats. The fund so far has raised $31,000 to distribute from license plate sales and an independent board not overseen by the Idaho Humane Society distributes funds to qualified applicants.
In addition, the rescue foundation will be holding a fundraiser showing of the movie “Hachi” on Sept. 27 at the Sunset Auto View. Dogs are allowed in the drive-in theater with their owners as long as they are on a leash and under control. All proceeds from the showing will benefit the foundation. Concession sales will go to the owner of the drive-in theater.
More information about the pet friendly license plates can be found online at: petfriendlyplate.com/.