POMEROY — Officials on the Umatilla National Forest have lifted a closure surrounding the Rattlesnake Fire in the Wenaha-Tucannon Wilderness.
But road closures associated with ongoing road work remain in place. The roads are closed because of flood damage that occurred in February.
According to a Forest Service news release, people intending to hike into, or near, the fire area are advised to be alert for hazards, including recently burned and unstable trees, rolling debris and loose rocks, and mudslides following heavy rain.