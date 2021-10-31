Please check in with support groups to see if they are meeting in person, are canceled because of COVID-19 or are meeting online. Masks may be required to attend. Support group organizers can call (208) 848-2262 to update a listing.
T.O.P.S., a weight loss support group, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Church of God, 910 Sycamore St., Clarkston.
T.O.P.S., a weight loss support group, 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, Grace Lutheran Church, 3434 Sixth St., Lewiston, (208) 870-4649.
T.O.P.S. WA No. 798, a weight loss support group, 6 p.m. Thursday, Asotin County Family Aquatic Center, 1603 Dustan Loop, Clarkston, (208) 305-5029.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous (FA), a free 12-step recovery program for overeating, undereating, bulimia and food obsession, meets at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, First United Methodist Church, 322 E. Third St. Room 112, Moscow, and at 9 a.m. Saturdays, Tri-State Memorial Hospital, 1221 Highland Ave., Clarkston. More information is available at (509) 263-5173 or www.foodaddicts.org.
Celebrate Recovery, Fridays, 6 p.m. dinner; 7 p.m. music/lesson, 8 p.m. small group discussion, Real Life, Moscow campus 1428 S. Blaine St., (208) 882-2484. Groups are gender based.
Alcoholics Anonymous, Good Orderly Direction, open meeting, wheelchair accessible, masks required, 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Alano Club, 1435 Elm St., Clarkston.
S.O.B.E.R.-Alcoholics Anonymous, noon-1 p.m. Monday through Friday, 1020 Main St., Lewiston.
Alcoholics Anonymous, hotline for regional meetings, (888) 416-2016, or www.area92aa.org.
Early Risers AA, 6:15-7 a.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 1122 18th Ave., Lewiston.
Alcoholics Anonymous, noon Saturdays, 1125 SE Stadium Way, Pullman, (208) 790-4296.
Al-Anon Family Groups, for friends and family of problem drinkers, (888) 425-2666, or www.al-anon.alateen.org.
Al-Anon, 4 p.m. Saturdays, 3413 Bluebird Circle, Lewiston, (208) 791-4205.
Al-Anon, 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Episcopal Church of the Nativity, 731 Eighth St., Lewiston.
Al-Anon, 7 p.m. Wednesdays, First Church of the Nazarene, 1700 Eighth St., Lewiston.
Al-Anon, noon Wednesdays, Grangeville United Methodist Church, 404 W. Main St. Light lunch provided. More information is available by calling (208) 983-0310.
Al-Anon Family Group, 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Pullman Presbyterian Church, 1630 NE Stadium Way, second floor library, Pullman.
Al-Anon, noon Thursdays, Orchards Community Church, 822 Bryden Ave., Lewiston.
Al-Anon, 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, Community Presbyterian Church, Kamiah, (208) 935-2602.
Al-Anon, 7 p.m. Fridays, First Presbyterian Church, 1122 Diagonal St., Clarkston.
Free the LCV Redemption, addiction recovery, 6-7:30 p.m. Sundays, Unity Church of the Clearwater Valley, 1622 15th Ave., Lewiston.
Stay Quit/Nicotine Intervention support group, 1:30-2:30 p.m. the last Wednesday of the month, Community Education Resource Center, 415 Sixth St., Lewiston, (208) 750-7360.
Smoking Cessation Support Group, 6-7 p.m. Thursdays, Syringa General Hospital Conference Room, Grangeville.
Sexaholics Anonymous, 12-step group, call for meeting information in Lewiston and the surrounding area, (208) 503-6446.
Alzheimer’s Association support group, 1:30-3 p.m. third Monday of the month, Community Action Partnership, Area Agency on Aging, 124 New Sixth St., Lewiston, (208) 666-2996.
Alzheimer’s Association support group, 3:30-5 p.m. third Wednesday of the month, One World Cafe conference room, 553 S. Main St., Moscow.
Alzheimer’s Association — Washington state chapter serving northern Idaho, 1 p.m. second Thursday of the month, Trinity Baptist Church, Fireside Room, 711 Fairview Drive, Moscow. For more information, contact Tammie Poe at (208) 874-2667.
Idaho Support and Care Association, providing care and support for the mentally handicapped and their families, 6:30 p.m. second Tuesday of the month, Sonic restaurant back room, 1306 21st St., Lewiston.
Recovery International, a peer-led mental health training program, 4-5:30 p.m. Mondays, St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Conference Room B. For more information, contact David at (509) 780-7323.
Palouse Advocates on Mental Illness, 1 p.m. second Sunday, Pullman Regional Hospital, Conference Room A, 835 SE Bishop Blvd., Pullman, (208) 835-3071 or (509) 758-0284.
National Alliance on Mental Illness, 7 p.m. second Wednesday, the Roxy, 714 Main St., Lewiston.
Grieving children’s support groups, 7 p.m. first and third Tuesday, Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1212 19th St., Lewiston. Participants are asked to call the Willow Center at (208) 791-7192.
Caregiver Support Group, 2-4 p.m. second and fourth Monday, Regency Senior Living, 1285 SW Center St., Pullman. More information is available by contacting Melissa at (509) 332-0365.
Caregivers Support Group, 3:30-5 p.m. second Wednesday of each month; 6-7:30 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month, Adult Day Health, 225 E. Palouse River Drive, Moscow, (208) 883-6483.
Colfax Caregiver Support Group, sponsored by the Council on Aging and Human Services, 3-4:30 p.m. fourth Thursday of the month, The Courtyard on Main Street in Colfax.
Women’s Support Group, for women in or recovering from an abusive relationship, 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, YWCA, 300 Main St., Lewiston.
Breast Cancer Support Group, 7-9 p.m. first Wednesday, Tri-State Memorial Hospital, Clarkston.
American Cancer Society Resource Center, more information is available by calling (208) 750-7396.
Valley Strong Cancer Support Group, meetings are temporarily suspended because of COVID-19. Those interested in more information can call Al Banta at (208) 746-3974.
Parkinson’s Support Group, 1:30 p.m. second Monday of the month, in the basement of the St. Joseph Regional Medical Center Idaho Street Building, 1250 Idaho St., Lewiston, (208) 799-5219.
Colostomy, Ileostomy, Urostomy Support Group, 12:30-1:30 p.m. second Monday, location various for coronavirus distancing; for information on location, those interested can call Adrian at (509) 243-4010 or Cheryl at (208) 743-4088.
Grangeville Diabetic Support Group, 1:30 p.m. third Monday, Syringa General Hospital.
Palouse Ostomy Support Group, 5 p.m. first Wednesday of the month, by Zoom; call Karen (509) 332-6053 for information and link. For people with ostomies, family members, members of the health care community or people contemplating getting surgery.
Widows and widowers support group, Lenore Community Center, those interested can call Rebecca Ziegler at (425) 760-2654.