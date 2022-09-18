T.O.P.S., a weight-loss support group, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Church of God, 910 Sycamore St., Clarkston.

T.O.P.S., a weight-loss support group, 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, Grace Lutheran Church, 3434 Sixth St., Lewiston, (208) 870-4649.

