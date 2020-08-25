Although a couple of wildfires are burning in the region, most of the smoke blanketing the area Monday was drifting from a cluster of fires in Northern California.
Stefani L. Spencer, district ranger for the Palouse Ranger District of the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest, said the Shissler Fire located southeast of Elk City and 2 miles south of Red River Hot Springs, made a run Friday, driven by winds, and gained about 500 acres for a total of 2,400 acres. The lightning-caused fire that was reported Aug. 17 is zero percent contained, and a Type 3 Incident Management Team has taken command of the blaze.
Since Friday, “it’s been fairly quiet,” Spencer said. “The cooler temperatures are moderating the fire behavior.”
The National Weather Service predicted some rain and possibly lightning Monday, which could help firefighters get a toehold on the fires.
Spencer said a cooler, damper spring put mid- to-late-August dryness levels a couple of weeks behind.
“We had a very wet spring, so it’s taken us awhile to dry out to the point where we would normally be this time of year,” she said. “We’ve gotten a lot of smoke in the region from the Northern California fires, so it’s just smoky everywhere. The smoke report said the air quality in Montana had gotten to unhealthy levels, but it sounded like they were (expecting) the wind to shift so that will help.”
Spencer said there are about 20 residences as well as the Red River Hot Springs in the vicinity of the Shissler Fire. So far, none of those structures is being threatened, and no evacuations have been issued. Several roads, trails and campgrounds, however, have been closed for public safety. Those include the 505 Trail from Magruder Road to the intersection with the 6168 Trail; the 541 Trail from Forest Service Road 234 to Green Mountain; the Bridge Creek Campground; the Butter Creek undeveloped campground; and Forest Service Roads 1170 and 1166. The Magruder Road and Green Mountain Road remain open.
Travelers on Forest Service Road 234 (Hot Springs Road) are urged to use caution because fire management vehicles and two water tenders are traveling that road frequently.
The Rattlesnake Fire on the Umatilla National Forest is burning in the Wenaha-Tucannon Wilderness about 20 miles south of Pomeroy. The lightning-caused fire, which was reported Wednesday, is burning between two steep ridges within the 2006 Columbia Complex of fires scar in grass, brush, snags and timber with dead and down trees.
The Northern Rockies Incident Management Team 8 that is managing the Meacham Complex took command of the Rattlesnake Fire on Monday. A temporary road, trail and area closure surrounding the Rattlesnake Fire were put into place for public safety.
No other wildfire activity was reported in the area Monday.
