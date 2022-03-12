The slowdown of new COVID-19 cases continued this week in north central Idaho and southeastern Washington, with just 80 additional cases being reported over the last seven days.
The Tribune has adjusted its reporting as a result of the downward trend. This is the newspaper’s first update since Tuesday’s edition.
There were 24 more deaths reported this week, although that does include a backlog of deaths that was reported Monday by Public Health – Idaho North Central District. Since Tuesday, six more deaths were added, including three in Nez Perce County and one apiece in Idaho, Lewis and Asotin counties.
Whitman County’s case total hasn’t been updated since Feb. 28 because of a slowdown in the Washington Health Department’s data system.
Here are the weekly totals in the Tribune’s eight-county region during 2022:
Week ending Jan. 7 — 682 cases, 6 deaths.
Week ending Jan. 14 — 1,475 cases, 1 death.
Week ending Jan. 21 — 2,170 cases, 6 deaths.
Week ending Jan. 28 — 2,433 cases, 2 deaths.
Week ending Feb. 4 — 1,418 cases, 14 deaths.
Week ending Feb. 11 — 768 cases, 3 deaths.
Week ending Feb. 18 — 415 cases, 3 deaths.
Week ending Feb. 25 — 244 cases, 6 deaths.
Week ending March 4 — 164 cases, 10 deaths.
Week ending March 11 — 80 cases, 24 deaths.