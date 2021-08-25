North central Idaho and southeastern Washington added 97 cases of COVID-19 to its total Tuesday, but there weren’t any deaths.
The Public Health – Idaho North Central District website showed 61 new cases, with 21 in Clearwater County, 17 in Nez Perce County, 11 in Latah County, nine in Idaho County and three in Lewis County.
In southeastern Washington, health officials reported 24 new cases in Whitman County, 10 in Asotin County and two in Garfield County. Asotin County’s 14-day count is now 200, and it has seen 63 breakthrough cases since July 1, including 52 in August.