Health officials in north central Idaho and southeastern Washington announced 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.
The cases included five in Whitman County, three in Idaho County and one apiece in Latah and Nez Perce counties.
On Monday, the Public Health – Idaho North Central District website showed three COVID-19 deaths had been added to the region’s toll. A graphic in Tuesday’s Tribune reflected those numbers, but the accompanying story didn’t, because of a Tribune error.
Two of the deaths were in Nez Perce County, both men, one in his 60s and one in his 80s. The third death was a woman in her 90s in Lewis County.