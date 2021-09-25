Those big yellow school buses parked randomly around the area with banners advertising for bus drivers are an indication of the trouble many school districts are having filling jobs.
The shortage of bus drivers, referees and other school aides have even resulted in the recent cancellation of a few sports games and extra curricular activities. The problem is partly related to the continued coronavirus pandemic. But school districts noticed the trend of fewer workers even earlier than that.
“Yes, we do have a shortage, everywhere, of bus drivers, activity route drivers and we’ve had some issues trying to find referees for games,” said Kim Eimers, director of student services for the Lewiston School District.
Eimers said she doesn’t have the statistics about why there is such a dearth of people willing to apply for these jobs, although she suspects COVID-19 has something to do with it.
“I know that we have paid for training for bus drivers, but it’s always hard because it’s a part-time gig,” Eimer said. “We’re having a shortage and had to cancel, or postpone, some games because of that.”
Shannon Wilson, athletic director for the Clarkston School District, said it’s the same problem across the river.
“We have a shortage of bus drivers and a lot of games had to be rescheduled because we didn’t have the bus drivers,” Wilson said.
Recently a game between Sacajawea Middle School and Lincoln Middle School was put off because Lewiston couldn’t provide the transportation. Wilson said Clarkston offered to send a bus over to the Idaho side to pick up the Sacajawea team, but because of insurance restrictions, that was not possible.
Wilson said he’s noticed that even Spokane schools have been chartering buses in some cases because there is a shortage of school bus drivers.
“Somebody said we ought to send our kids on charter buses but that’s way more expensive,” Wilson said. A round-trip to Spokane from Clarkston on a school district bus is about $850; a charter bus would bump that cost up to about $1,300.
Wilson said he doesn’t know exactly the reason for the labor shortage, although the district was having some problems even before the pandemic.
“I think a lot of older people (who might fill some of these part-time positions) are nervous about being around kids,” he said.
“We’re having a tough time hiring coaches, substitute teachers. It’s a good-paying job, but a lot don’t want to spend the time to get a (commercial drivers license),” Wilson said. “We’ll pay for that process, but we just can’t get the people.”
Some of the district’s bus drivers who have retired have been called back to help out, but Wilson said that’s not a permanent solution.
“It’s a little bit of the mentality,” he said. “People don’t want to work. When I was growing up and going to college, I did refereeing to make money. I still do it because we have a shortage of officials.”
Wilson said the pay for bus drivers is about $20 an hour and he calculated that if a driver makes three trips a week, the person could easily make $2,500 to $3,000 a month.
“My fear is, we’re going to have a shortage of bus drivers and we won’t be able to have games,” Wilson said. “The kids already had to cancel their games last year (because of the pandemic) and we don’t want kids to miss their games.”
Eimers said the Lewiston School District is using social media and high-profile advertisements to try to fill bus driver jobs and other positions.
“We recently put out an email to our staff saying, `If you know anybody interested in subbing or other positions, please let us know,’ ” Eimers said.
