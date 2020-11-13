Two schools in north central Idaho received grants from the Idaho State Department of Education to help purchase new equipment for their national school lunch and breakfast programs.
Timberline Elementary School in the Orofino School District received more than $5,700 to buy a convection steamer, while Kamiah High School received $6,800 for a convection oven.
The federal grant funding was provided through the state department’s child nutrition programs.
“Providing tasty, nutritious meals for students is an essential part of public education,” said Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra in a news release. “Thanks to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Equipment grant, schools across Idaho will improve their food service with new equipment ranging from freezers and convection ovens to a steam kettle and a massive mixer.”
In all, 10 schools were given grants totaling $124,312. This year, 29 school food authorities submitted grant applications totaling over $380,600 in equipment requests.
The state department of education gave additional consideration to districts who had not received previous equipment grants and those with a high percentage of students who are eligible for free and reduced-price meals. Other factors included the expansion of meal participation, food safety, energy efficiency and improving the nutrition and quality of meals.