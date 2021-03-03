The Idaho State Department of Education has awarded almost $28,000 in grant funding to two school districts and a child care center in north central Idaho to help purchase technology for child nutrition programs.
The federal Technology Innovation Grants will help districts and organizations purchase technology for child nutrition programs.
The Orofino School District was awarded $24,000 for a keyless entry temperature monitoring system, while the Culdesac School District was given around $3,235 for two computers and a laptop. KinderCollege, on the campus of Lewis-Clark State College, was awarded $653 for an iPad, five iPad cases and Apple Care insurance.
“Each mini-grant is tailored to meet specific local needs, from computers and scanners to programs for menu planning, inventory control and nutrition analysis,” Superintendent Sherri Ybarra said in a news release. “The technology provided by these grants will improve the performance, accountability and data accuracy of child nutrition programs across Idaho.”
In all, 13 districts and organizations were awarded $175,000 in round two of the federal Technology Innovation Grant distribution. The money was awarded to the state department of education by a U.S. Department of Agriculture grant. In round one, 13 districts and organizations were awarded more than $131,000 last spring.