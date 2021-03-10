Unofficial election results show voters approved five replacement levy measures in school districts located in north central Idaho on Tuesday night.
The levies support the general operation and maintenance of school buildings.
They include:
Genesee School District: A one-year supplemental levy of $985,000 was approved with about 69 percent, or 155 votes, in favor of the measure and about 31 percent, or 71 votes, opposed, with 226 votes in all. The average annual cost to property taxpayers is estimated to be $447.70 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value based on current conditions.
Highland Joint School District: A one-year supplemental levy of $499,000 was approved with about 61 percent, or 109 votes, in favor of the measure and about 39 percent, or 69 votes, opposed, with 178 votes in all. The average annual cost to property taxpayers is estimated to be $299.67 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value.
Kendrick Joint School District: A two-year supplemental levy of $810,000 per year was approved with about 64 percent, or 142 votes, in favor of the measure and about 36 percent, or 81 votes, opposed, with 223 votes in all. The average annual cost to property taxpayers of $485.84 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value.
Troy School District: A one-year supplemental levy of $995,000 was approved with about 81 percent, or 164 votes, in favor of the measure and about 19 percent, or 39 votes, opposed, with 203 votes in all. The average annual cost to property taxpayers is estimated to be $546 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value.
Potlatch School District: A one-year supplemental levy of $1.65 million was approved with about 59 percent, or 374 votes, in favor of the measure and about 41 percent, or 255 votes, opposed, with 629 votes in all. The average annual cost to property taxpayers is estimated to be $533.67 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value.
