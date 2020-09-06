An electrical power outage is scheduled to take place at various areas around the region from 10 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday.
The outage is necessary as Bonneville Power Administration and Clearwater Power crews perform critical maintenance work on the Clarkston substation located at the Port of Wilma. Affected areas include Clearwater Power members in Genesee, Uniontown, Clarkston Heights, Snake River Canyon, Rogersburg, Anatone, Grande Ronde, Troy, Ore., and Flora, Ore.
“We appreciate the patience and understanding of our consumers,” said Bob Pierce, Chief Operations Officer at Clearwater Power. “This maintenance project is critical and will help prevent future power disruptions. We will work as quickly and safely as possible to complete the necessary work and get the power restored.”
All affected consumers have been contacted by telephone.
More information is available by calling Clearwater Power at 1 (888) 743-1501.