More berths for the overnight cruise boat passenger industry could be constructed in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley if two area ports win federal dollars for the projects.
The ports of Lewiston and Clarkston are separately pursuing new docks to serve cruise lines that take passengers to destinations between Astoria, Ore., and the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley along the Snake and Columbia rivers.
The Port of Lewiston would like to construct two docks that could each accommodate one cruise boat, as well as a third, shorter dock where passengers could board smaller vessels for tours. The smaller dock would also have places where recreational boaters could park for short lengths of time.
The new docks would be just west of the Lewiston railroad bridge. It is estimated to cost $11.5 million and could be completed three years after federal money was awarded, said Lewiston Port Manager David Doeringsfeld.
Traditionally, most of the cruise boats calling on the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley have anchored at the Port of Clarkston at two docks, said Clarkston Port Manager Wanda Keefer.
The Clarkston port wants to add a third, 1,000-foot-long cruise boat dock northeast of the marina near the Red Wolf Bridge, an area with several advantages, Keefer said.
The river is as deep as 40 feet at the proposed site. That compares with 10 feet to 16 feet at the port’s dock near the Holiday Inn, which often requires dredging because of how quickly sediment collects near it.
Vessels that need more depth go to a former industrial dock near 14th Street, but the port would like to return it to its original use, Keefer said.
Smaller cruise boats could continue to stay at the dock near the Holiday Inn, she said.
The new dock would likely be ready in five to seven years if the port wins funding for it, Keefer said.
Each project is at a different stage of development.
The Port of Lewiston is further along and has identified potential resources to cover the costs of design, engineering and construction of its docks.
It is going to apply for a $5 million grant from the federal Economic Development Administration and request $3.5 million from the state of Idaho, Doeringsfeld said.
American Cruise Lines, one of two major companies that calls on the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, has pledged as much as $1.5 million and the Port of Lewiston would contribute $1.5 million.
The Port of Clarkston expects to seek about $1.2 million for engineering, design and permitting for its dock from the federal Economic Development Administration and provide about $300,000 in matching money for those expenses, Keefer said.
The upgrades are needed to support what is becoming an increasingly lucrative form of tourism, Keefer and Doeringsfeld said.
In 2019,19,000 tourists visited the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley on the overnight passenger cruise boats, generating $4 million in revenue for the area.
After a one-year hiatus in 2020 for COVID-19, the sector rebounded with 17,000 passengers in 2021 in spite of boats running at lowered capacities because of pandemic precautions, Keefer said.
“The Columbia-Snake river system has surpassed the Mississippi as far as the number of cruise ship passengers that are traveling on that waterway,” Doeringsfeld told port commissioners at a recent meeting.
American Cruise Lines, one of two major companies that call on the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, expects to double its passenger volumes with the addition of two ships in the next several years.
“We’re not looking at constructing this in any way that we’re trying to lure business away from the Port of Clarkston or anything like that,” Doeringsfeld said. “It’s simply the pie is getting bigger.”
