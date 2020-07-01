Several services and government offices around the region will be closed in observance of Independence Day.
Closures for Friday include: Lewiston City Hall, Clarkston City Hall, Asotin City Hall, Asotin County Courthouse, Nez Perce County Courthouse, Nez Perce County commissioners office, Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, Washington Department of Social and Health Services, Lewiston Community Center and the Lewiston Tribune.
Closures for Saturday include: Lewiston City Library, Lewiston Transfer Station, Clearwater Composting facility, Asotin County Landfill and all post offices.
Asotin County PTBA will be closing at 3 p.m. Friday and Lewiston Transit System will be closing at 5 p.m. Friday. Both will be closed Saturday.
Whitman County Library will be closed Saturday and Sunday.
Sanitation and garbage pickup for the residents in Lewiston and Clarkston as well as Naslund Disposal will be running on their regular schedules over the holiday.
Pullman Transit will be running a reduced service schedule Friday and will be on its regular schedule on Saturday. More information is available by calling (509) 332-6535 or going to www.pullmantransit.com.