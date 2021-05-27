Many services and government offices around the region will be closed Monday in observance of Memorial Day.
Closures for Monday include Asotin City Hall, Asotin County Courthouse, Asotin County Library, Clarkston City Hall, Clearwater Composting, Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, Latah County Library, Lewiston City Hall, Lewiston Community Center, Lewiston City Library, Lewiston Sanitary Disposal, Lewiston Transfer Station, Lewiston Tribune, Nez Perce County Commissioners Office, Nez Perce County Courthouse, Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest offices, Washington Department of Social and Health Services, Whitman County Library, bus services from Lewiston Transit System and Asotin County Public Transportation Benefit Area, banks and area post offices.
Regular weekly garbage pickup in Lewiston, including recycling and yard waste, will occur one day later than normal, because of the holiday.
Garbage pickup for Clarkston City Sanitation and Naslund Disposal will be running its regular schedule Monday. The Asotin County landfill also will remain open over the holiday.
Pullman Transit will be running on its holiday schedule for both North and South route on Monday. A full schedule of operating routes is available at pullmantransit.com.