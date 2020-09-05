Some nursing homes in north central Idaho are working to halt the spread of COVID-19.
According to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, outbreaks were confirmed at Prestige Care and Rehabilitation – The Orchards and the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston. An outbreak at the Good Samaritan Village in Moscow continues, according to the agency.
Each Friday, the department releases a report on COVID-19 cases within the state’s long-term care facilities.
Prestige Care has three lab-confirmed or probable cases. Brandi Jeffries, administrator of Prestige Care, declined to comment when contacted by the Tribune. Prestige Care successfully dealt with an earlier outbreak. The nursing home was placed on the list of facilities with active cases July 24 and removed Aug. 14.
The veterans home in Lewiston has one case of the illness — its first since the pandemic began. Administrator Mark High said a staff member without symptoms tested positive during routine surveillance testing. Veterans homes in Idaho had been testing all residents and staff members every two weeks.
“We have been very proactive,” High said.
Since the first positive test, High said all residents and staff have been retested and none of them came back as positive. The staff member with the illness is isolating at home.
“We will retest each week until we get two weeks in a row where we just get negatives,” High said.
Once that happens, High said the home is slated to adopt a new surveillance testing regime. Under new guidelines from the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention, the frequency of testing will depend on the rate of positive tests in the overall community.
Three staff members of the Good Samaritan Society Village in Moscow have tested positive for the illness. The outbreak there was first reported last week and, according to Friday’s report, there have been no additional positive tests there.
According to the Health and Welfare report, there have been 158 COVID-19 outbreaks involving 2,192 patients associated with Idaho’s more than 400 long-term care facilities since the pandemic began. Of those, 64 outbreaks have been resolved and 26 of those involved just one resident or staff member. There have been 212 COVID-19 deaths at 53 of Idaho’s nursing homes.
Pullman continued to be a hot spot for the viral illness. According to a news release from Whitman County Emergency Management, 51 additional people tested positive Friday. That is 365 positive tests in the past week and 707 since the pandemic began.
Once again, most of the new positive tests were from young people. According to the news release, the new cases involve, eight females and seven males under the age of 19, 15 women and 20 men between the ages of 20 and 39, and one woman between 40 and 59. All are stable and self-isolating.
Garfield County added one new case Friday, a woman over the age of 20. The new case is related to another positive case reported Thursday. Garfield County has had six total cases of the illness.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported 14 new cases Friday, including seven each in Nez Perce and Latah counties. The Latah County cases include two females between 10 and 19, two women in their 20s, a woman in her 40s, and one man and one woman in their 60s.
In Nez Perce County, the new cases involve a woman in her 30s, a man in his 40s, three men and one woman in their 50s, and a woman in her 60s.
Nimiipuu Health, the medical service for the Nez Perce Tribe, reported Friday that it conducted 34 tests between Monday and Thursday, of which eight returned as positive. According to Public Health – Idaho North Central District, two of the new cases reported Friday involved Native Americans, six white people and six people whose race was not listed.
