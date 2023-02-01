A local nonprofit needs volunteers who can devote some time each month to helping people in a crisis.
Alternatives to Violence of the Palouse is asking for hotline volunteer advocates who can answer phone calls from those seeking the nonprofit’s services.
ATVP provides support to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. It offers crisis intervention, counseling, emotional support and a shelter to community members in need.
Janny Stratichuk, a crime victim advocate with ATVP, said the hotline volunteer is responsible for answering phone calls outside of the nonprofit’s normal business hours.
She said the volunteer provides counseling to those who may be feeling unsafe or distressed and refers them to agencies that can provide help.
She said part of a hotline volunteer’s responsibility is to provide the caller with a safety plan meant to help people in a domestic violence situation find a safe place to go. If the caller is at risk of self-harm, the hotline volunteer can help them find coping mechanisms, distractions and emotional support.
Stratichuk said the caller may need information about the ATVP shelter that is open to families experiencing homelessness because of intimate partner violence.
They may be referred to other agencies like the police, Palouse River Counseling, the Community Action Center or social programs.
The ATVP’s staff can follow up with the caller during regular business hours.
The volunteers undergo 40 hours of training before they begin, plus a monthly training session to enhance their crisis counseling skills.
They work two to three shifts a month and can choose which shifts they want. Stratichuk said the nonprofit prefers these volunteers to be local residents.
Training starts Feb. 13, and those interested can visit atvp.org for more information.
Stratichuk said this volunteer opportunity can be a helpful starting point for people interested in the social work field.
ATVP has experienced an increase in calls since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as more people are experiencing distress and need support, she said. According to the ATVP website, more than 3,465 calls for help were answered last year.