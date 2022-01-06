Area mail carriers, sanitation workers still playing catch-up

Mail carriers and sanitation workers have been bogged down with a backlog of work after last week’s heavy snowfall in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley made their jobs into an icy nightmare.
Dozens of social media posts over the last several days have been highly critical of the U.S. Postal Service for not delivering mail consistently since a foot of snow fell in some areas last Thursday. But dozens more defended the agency as carriers have put in long hours to struggle through the ice, slush and muck as they attempt to get caught up.
Ernie Swanson, a USPS spokesperson in Seattle, said carriers make every effort to deliver the mail as long as it is safe to do so. To that end, he said customers bear responsibility to maintain a clear path for carriers to reach their mailboxes. And a quick glance around any local neighborhood over the last week revealed that the vast majority of sidewalks remain uncleared.
“They don’t want to get hurt,” Swanson said. “If a carrier feels unsafe to get to a mailbox, they will hold (the customer’s) mail and take it back to the post office and try to deliver it the next day.”
Lewiston city code requires residents and businesses to keep their sidewalks clear.
“The owner, occupant, lessor or agent of any property abutting upon any sidewalk shall keep the sidewalk in front of such abutting property free and clear from snow, wood, leaves, weeds, litter, debris or other obstructions or impediments of whatsoever kind,” the code reads.
The Lewiston Police Department only has two code enforcement officers, so citations are typically based upon a complaint from a member of the public.
Swanson said he wasn’t able to immediately address reports of staffing shortages at the Lewiston post office, but said most locations did additional hiring before the holiday season to help with the rush, and many of those seasonal employees are being held over until any backlogs are cleared. A woman who answered the phone at the Lewiston post office said she wasn’t allowed to comment to the media.
The snow forced Sunshine Disposal in Lewiston to cancel collection last Thursday and Friday, right in the middle of two long, trash-intensive holiday weekends. Manager Sean McCabe said there was no way for his crews to get caught up on two full missed days, so affected customers were told their garbage would be picked up on their next regular collection date. Any excess trash may be placed next to their bin.
Customers who were scheduled to have their recycling collected last Thursday and Friday may also put it out today and Friday because their next scheduled collection won’t be until next week, McCabe added. And this is all contingent on the condition of city streets today, with as much as five new inches of snow expected to be on the ground this morning.
McCabe added that his office has been inundated with calls about missed collections. And while some people have been decidedly grumpy, most have been understanding and “pretty nice,” he said.
Like Swanson with the postal service, he said it would be helpful if residents and businesses clear snow from their collection areas to make the work as easy as possible.
Mills may be contacted at jmills@lmtribune.com.