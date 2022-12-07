Two southeastern Washington lawmakers don’t expect any major changes in committee assignments during the 2023 legislative session, which begins Jan. 9.

“Gearing up for the session, I expect the announcement will come that I’ll be the ranking Republican on the (Senate) Capital Budget Committee,” said Sen. Mark Schoesler, R-Ritzville. “I’ll probably continue on the Labor and Commerce Committee ... and I’m probably looking at adding a third committee again if it’s something that interests me.”

