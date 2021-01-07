Members of the Idaho and Washington congressional delegations spent much of Wednesday in lockdown, after protesters stormed Congress and interrupted the Electoral College vote count.
Communicating largely through tweets, they all condemned the violence, saying it was “inexcusable” and “unacceptable.”
“I will always respect our citizens’ First Amendment rights — and the rule of law,” tweeted Idaho Rep. Russ Fulcher. “The violence seen today, and this past summer, is unacceptable. It does not move us closer to solutions.”
Fulcher’s staff said he was still in lockdown more than three hours after protesters broke windows and shoved U.S. Capitol Police aside to get into the building. Staff members were also locked in their offices.
Washington Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers issued a statement calling the events “disgraceful and un-American.”
“Thugs assaulted Capitol Police officers, breached and defaced our Capitol Building, put people’s lives in danger and disregarded the values we hold dear as Americans,” she said. “To anyone involved, shame on you. We must have a peaceful transfer of power.”
Fulcher and McMorris Rodgers were among dozens and dozens of congressional Republicans who objected to counting some Electoral College votes, citing alleged irregularities.
In her statement, McMorris Rodgers said the only reason she objected “was to give voice to the concern that governors and courts unilaterally changed election procedures without the will of the people and outside of the legislative process.”
Nevertheless, given the “unlawful and unacceptable” behavior witnessed Wednesday, she said, “I have decided I will vote to uphold the Electoral College results and I encourage (President) Donald Trump to condemn and put an end to this madness.”
Idaho Sen. Jim Risch, a former county prosecutor, tweeted that the “nonsense and violence needs to stop now.”
Sen. Mike Crapo said the violence at the Capitol “is wholly unacceptable. It must be stopped immediately and all perpetrators prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. God bless the Capitol Police, National Guard and other law enforcement on the scene here and at other sites.”
Idaho Gov. Brad Little condemned the protest as well, saying it’s “inexcusable and must stop.”
“In Idaho, we uphold the tenets of the First Amendment, but what we are seeing in D.C. is not peaceful expression,” he said. “Idahoans stand up for law enforcement and respect the rule of law.”
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said the “siege of the U.S. Capitol was an attack on democracy itself.”
“But know this,” he continued. “Democracy will not be denied. The ship of state will sail on. Our nation will persevere and a new president will take office. And it is our fondest hope that those who have enabled Donald Trump will be touched by the better angels of their nature and find the courage to stand up for our most precious gift of democracy and the institutions that have preserved it for centuries.”
