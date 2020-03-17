There was an uptick of phone calls Monday to Clearwater Valley Hospital in Orofino and St. Mary’s Hospital in Cottonwood from people concerned about COVID-19, said Lenne Bonner, chief executive officer of the two hospitals.
“We’re definitely seeing a heightened volume of phone calls,” Bonner said. “We’re working through our processes to make sure we’re handling those appropriately” while still taking care of other patients.
“We want to keep encouraging people to please call first,” she added.
If people do show up at the hospital emergency rooms without calling ahead, they would likely be asked to return to their cars and someone from the hospital would screen them from there. If the person is stable and a negative pressure room at the hospital is not available, Bonner added, they might be asked to return home and practice self-care. The hospitals plan to stage triage tents outside of their emergency departments to test patients and keep them isolated from other patients in the buildings.
So far, Bonner said, there have been no patients at the two hospitals who have tested positive for COVID-19, although if there were, the hospitals would report the information to Public Health-North Central Idaho District and public confirmation would come from that agency.
Tests for the virus are available, Bonner said, although it may take as many as three days to get confirmation reports from the state lab.
“Testing is limited so we’re making sure everyone that meets the criteria, we have a triage protocol,” in place to care for them, Bonner said. That involves an initial medical analysis over the phone. If a person needs to be tested, they’re asked to wait in their car outside where they would be met with a health professional dressed in a mask and gown and taken to an isolated area to prevent possible exposure.
In the event a patient is deemed to have the virus, there is one negative pressure room available at Orofino where the patient could be isolated. Hospital staff are in the process of adding a second room.
There are presently no negative pressure rooms available at St. Mary’s, she said, but the hospital is in the process of setting one up. Depending on the circumstances, if a patient needs to be transferred to another hospital, they could be moved to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center at Lewiston or Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene if they have availability.
At Syringa General Hospital in Grangeville, plans have been made to respond to a possible influx of COVID-19 patients, but so far there have been none, said Abner King, CEO of the hospital.
“We’ve not had anybody that fits all the high-risk criteria for COVID-19,” King said Monday. “We’ve tested a couple of people but they didn’t meet the health department criteria for COVID tests and the tests came back negative.”
One of King’s major concerns at the moment, however, is to keep his staff safe. The hospital does not have all the masks and other safety equipment that would be needed in a major outbreak, but King said that is because the pandemic happened so quickly that suppliers were not able to keep up with the burgeoning demand.
“My biggest concern right now is, if our staff gets sick, I’m really worried about them ending up being quarantined and unable to come in and care for patients,” King said. “We don’t have a huge labor pool and if the staff is not available, that is a huge burden on the hospital and the community.”
King said Syringa, “was never designed to handle a pandemic like this. We have isolation rooms and we have a plan to create (additional) isolation rooms if necessary. But at the end of the day we’re only licensed for 16 beds ... although in a drastic situation, I believe the authorities would give us the latitude to expand.”
King said there has not been a surge in phone calls from people worried they may have contracted the virus. If someone does call, they would be instructed over the phone whether to come to the emergency room or to stay home and practice self-care.
“As things are changing rapidly with this situation,” King said, “my message is the same as what people should be getting online. If you think you’re sick, the best thing is stay home unless it gets a lot worse than you think it should be. We have to balance here. If people will come in for minor respiratory illnesses, they’re going to spread it.
“The vast majority of people (who contract COVID-19) are going to have mild symptoms and get over this. If we want to flatten the curve so that we don’t overwhelm the health care capacity that we have, we need to sit tight, self-quarantine and if you get worse, give us a call. We can do screening over the phone, and if you qualify for testing, we will instruct you. We have a back-up plan in place if we get overwhelmed.”
