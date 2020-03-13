Area health official warns of ‘sneaky’ new coronavirus

A leading public health officer in eastern Washington stressed the importance of social distancing and “respitatory etiquette” as confirmed cases of the coronavirus creep closer to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
Dr. Bob Lutz, the health officer for Spokane and Asotin County, said the coronavirus is much different than typical influenza, and should not be shrugged off.
“It’s more contagious, and it’s very sneaky in that people can be contagious when they are asymptomatic,” Lutz said in a phone interview. “I think freaking out is a little bit excessive, but I think people should be concerned.”
The mortality rate for the coronavirus is expected to be an estimated three deaths for every 100 cases, he said.
“To date, 80 percent of people who are infected will not have a problem with it, but there’s another 15 to 20 percent who will end up being hospitalized,” Lutz said. “Don’t take it lightly. You may not have a confirmed case in any of your counties, but I can assure you there are people there who have the infection.”
Staying away from crowds is a good idea, especially for folks older than the age of 60, pregnant women and people with challenged immune systems, the physician said. Evidence demonstrates when you put a lot of people in a confined space, you increase the likelihood of contracting the coronavirus infection.
“We strongly encourage social distancing,” Lutz said. “That may mean not going to church or attending any large social gatherings. If you’re not feeling well, don’t go out. We say this to keep others safe, as well as yourself. What I don’t want people to do is rush to hospitals wanting to be tested.”
If you are experiencing a cough and shortness of breath with a fever, Lutz recommends calling your primary care provider and letting him or her make the decision on testing. Tell your provider you’re concerned about the virus and ask how to proceed, Lutz said.
“Yes, more testing is available now, but again, we have to prioritize,” he said. “If everyone comes in because they’ve heard about this on the news, the system will be overloaded. What we’re seeing is health care providers at increased risk, and we really need to make sure we have a health care system that’s functioning. If too many people are sick or working long hours, it won’t be an effective or efficient system.”
Lutz said he expects the coronavirus to be a factor in how people go about their daily lives for the next eight to 12 weeks, based on how long it took China to see a significant decrease in infection rates.
“This is not going to be measured in days or even weeks,” he said. “We’ll be dealing with this for a couple of months.”
