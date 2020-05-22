The number of COVID-19 cases in southeastern Washington and north central Idaho remained unchanged Thursday.
The five-county Public Health – Idaho North Central District has seen 90 confirmed cases, 10 probable cases and 19 deaths. Asotin County and Whitman counties have had 19 cases each, and Garfield County remains without a confirmed case of the illness. The Nez Perce Tribe has had 18 cases among its members.
The Kendrick Lions Club announced Thursday that it won’t hold its annual Locust Blossum Festival for the first time in 60 years. The club canceled the community celebration out of safety concerns related to COVID-19. It is traditionally held on the last Saturday in May.