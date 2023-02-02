Two long-awaited broadband projects at the Port of Lewiston and Grangeville received $26.3 million in funding awards from the Idaho Broadband Advisory Board on Wednesday.
The awards were focused on expanding or extending middle-mile projects that are shovel-ready and have a significant financial match, the board said in a news release.
The board awarded $20 million to the Idaho Regional Optical Network and the Intermountain Infrastructure Group for a 198-mile public/private partnership project from Grangeville to Star. This project establishes a long-awaited north-south Idaho broadband backbone. The project will provide broadband access for commercial use, nonprofits, local communities and rural internet service providers.
The board also awarded $6.3 million to the Port of Lewiston to connect with the Idaho Regional Optical Network and Intermountain Infrastructure Group project. This middle-mile project will support commerce, nonprofits and economic development, and stretch from Grangeville to Moscow.
Each of these projects are widely supported by local jurisdictions, small businesses, and state public universities and community colleges.
“These awarded projects are another important step in furthering the Idaho Broadband Advisory Board’s mission of ensuring that Idahoans have access to affordable and reliable broadband infrastructure,” said John Vander Woude, chairperson of the Idaho Broadband Advisory Board. “The impact these projects will have on rural communities, citizens and the state cannot be understated.”
“The award of funds for these two projects by the Idaho Broadband Advisory Board positions the state well for broadband deployment and connectivity in some of our most rural locations,” said Ramon Hobdey-Sanchez, Idaho Broadband Program manager. “This north-south backbone is a game-changer for the state’s broadband infrastructure.”
A public comment period regarding the selection of these two projects is now open. Anyone wishing more information may visit the board’s web page at commerce.idaho.gov/broadband.