Lewis County Fair kicks off today at Nezperce
NEZPERCE — The Lewis County Fair, with the theme “Let Freedom Ring,” gets underway today and runs through Sunday with 4-H and FFA projects and open class exhibits.
Animal judging begins at 8 a.m. today with rabbit, pocket pet, poultry, cat and novelty goat fitting and showing contests. Open class judging starts at noon. Swine, market goat, beef and sheep fitting and showing contests follow at noon and continue through the afternoon.
The Nezperce Service League salad bar is open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Christian Church.
The Nezperce Historical Museum will be open from 2 to 4 p.m. and the small and large animal round robin contests commence at 4 p.m.
Saturday starts with breakfast from 7-9 a.m. at the Legion Hall. 4-H livestock quality judging contests begin at 9 a.m. A soup and pie luncheon will be served at the Legion Hall from noon to 1 p.m. followed by the fair parade at 1 p.m. A wool spinning demonstration will be held at the Eller Building at 2:30 p.m. and the 4-H/FFA livestock auction begins at 5 p.m. A barn dance will be held from 9-11 p.m.
Sunday includes animal pickup and removal of exhibits from the barns and exhibit halls.
Hearing set for man accused of killing, burning Orofino man
GRANGEVILLE — A preliminary hearing was set in Idaho County magistrate court for a 24-year-old Peck man accused of felony second degree murder.
Chase W. Chandler appeared before Magistrate Jeff P. Payne on Thursday after his arrest in connection with the death of Wayne M. Hodges, 24, of Orofino. Bail was set at $500,000, and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for 9 a.m. Oct. 13. John A. Wiltse was assigned to represent Chandler, and Idaho County Prosecutor Kirk A. MacGregor will represent the state.
According to the criminal complaint, Chandler is accused of striking Hodges in the head with a blunt instrument or club, sufficient enough to cause cranial fractures and death. The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office earlier said the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office received a call Sunday about a camper on fire at an undeveloped campground near Lolo Creek. The caller said there was a deceased person at the camper.
An autopsy was performed on Hodges on Monday, and Chandler was taken into custody Tuesday in Peck. He was first booked into the Nez Perce County Jail and transferred to Idaho County on Wednesday afternoon.
Lewiston man pleads innocent to lewd conduct charge from 2014 incident
A 50-year-old Lewiston man has been charged with lewd conduct with a child younger than 16 for an alleged incident in December 2014 after the alleged victim asked prosecutors to take a new look at the case.
John G. Wright has not been arrested, but made his initial appearance this week in Nez Perce County Magistrate Court via Zoom, where he entered a plea of innocent. According to a Lewiston Police Department affidavit from early in 2015, the alleged victim told police Wright gave her alcohol and sexually assaulted her in his hot tub.
She told friends about the alleged incident at the time, and they were able to corroborate the story in police interviews, according to the affidavit. Wright and his wife told police the hot tub was broken during the entire month of December, however, and he was able to produce a part order number with a date of Dec. 28.
Nez Perce County Prosecutor Justin Coleman said the decision was made at the time to not file charges in the case. But the alleged victim, who is now an adult, came forward recently to ask his office to pursue the case further. Coleman said that after additional inquiry, Chief Deputy Prosecutor April Smith decided the lewd conduct charge was warranted.
Judge William Hamlett issued a no-contact order between Wright and the alleged victim at his initial appearance and set an Oct. 27 preliminary hearing. Wright’s attorney, Catherine Mabbutt, of Moscow, declined to comment on the case when contacted Thursday. If convicted, Wright could be sentenced to life in prison.
More work planned on 250 Road through Black Canyon
PIERCE — Additional repair work planned for the 250 Road through Black Canyon along the North Fork of the Clearwater River is expected to lead to delays and closures along the popular backcountry route starting next week.
According to a news release from the Nez Perce Clearwater National Forest, work between mileposts 55 and 60 could begin as soon as Tuesday and last as long as two weeks. The road recently reopened after being blocked by a landslide last winter.
At times, limited access through the work zone will be allowed. But the road may close at times.
Contractors are expected to finish repairs on Road 255 over Deception Saddle on Monday. The road that provides access between Kelly Creek and Black Canyon can be used to get around the work on the 250 Road. More information about the work is available by contacting the North Fork Ranger District at (208) 476-4541.
Traffic delays expected near Center-Johnson Timber sale
LUCILE — Work that could produce delays lasting up to four hours continues on Forest Service Road 672 near the Center-Johnson Timber sale on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest near Lucile.
According to a U.S. Forest Service news release, construction crews are resurfacing the road starting at milepost 10.5 and extending to its junction with Road 9902. Heavy traffic can be expected during weekdays for the next two weeks. Travelers can bypass the work by using Forest Service Road 420. More information is available by contacting the Salmon River Ranger District at (208) 983-1950.
Driver injured in rollover accident near Garfield
GARFIELD — One person was taken to Whitman Community Hospital in Colfax following a rollover accident at 6:43 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Glenwood Road near Garfield.
The injured person, who was driving a silver Jeep Grand Cherokee, was taken to the hospital with injured wrists, according to Whitcom Emergency Dispatch.