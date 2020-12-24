Many public service agencies and government offices around the region will be closed in observance of the Christmas holiday.
Closures beginning today include:
Lewiston City Hall, Clarkston City Hall and Nez Perce County offices of auto licensing, assessor, auditor and treasurer will be closed today and Friday.
The Asotin County Public Transportation Benefit Area and Lewiston Transit System will be in operation from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today and closed Friday. Additional information for routes can be found at www.ridethevalley.org.
Asotin City Hall will close at 1 p.m. today and will be closed Friday.
Clearwater Composting and the Lewiston Transfer Station will close at 2 p.m. today and will be closed Friday.
The Lewiston Tribune business office will close at 2 p.m. today and will be closed Friday.
Holiday closures for Friday include:
Nez Perce National Forest offices, Asotin County Landfill, Asotin County Courthouse, Nez Perce County Courthouse, Nez Perce County Commissioners, Pullman Transit System, Idaho Health and Welfare, Washington DSHS and area post offices and banks.
Other holiday closures include:
Garbage pickup for Friday in Clarkston city limits will occur a day earlier today, while Lewiston’s garbage pickup for Friday will picked up a day late, on Saturday. Sanitation services by Naslund Disposal for outside of Clarkston city limits will not be affected by the Christmas holiday.
The Lower Granite Lock and Dam near Pomeroy, the Little Goose Lock and Dam near Starbuck and the Lower Monumental Lock and Dam near Kahlotus will all be closed to public access for crossing for the holidays.