How do you tell if someone you’re talking to is really getting hard of hearing or just ignoring you?
I know that loss of hearing is reputed to be another casualty of aging. But I’ve also noticed that the condition can be noted in younger people as well.
There were times when my kids were growing up that you could hear me yelling around the neighborhood at the top of my lungs one of those nonsensical threats mothers often make: “You kids get your little fannies home right now or I’ll give you something to think about.”
Moments later when the kids finally showed up and I asked them why they didn’t respond earlier, they said: “Couldn’t hear you, Mom.” Meanwhile, somebody five blocks away was calling the police to report me for disturbing the peace.
Selective hearing, it’s called.
Since hearing loss is such a common thing, you’d think people wouldn’t mind acknowledging reality and compensating by either wearing a hearing aid or at least holding up a sign during conversations that says: “Speak up!”
And yet, I gather that some people would rather admit to using snuff than concede that their hearing is growing weak.
There may be good reasons people don’t want to own up to hearing loss and some of it may be intentional. There seems to be a lot of shouting these days — some of it not very kind at all. It’s not surprising that we don’t always want to hear what other people are saying and tune them out.
But if people really care about resolving problems and doing something constructive about the deep divides in our society and culture, we need to do a better job of paying attention to one another. Honest communication is the only way to sort things out, and without it, unintended consequences can occur.
So I heard about these three old duffers who were out playing golf on brisk March day and one remarked: “Windy, isn’t it?”
“No,” the second guy said, “it’s Thursday.”
“So am I,” replied the third guy. “Let’s have a beer.”
