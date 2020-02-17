Are middle school fight club rules the same as fight club rules?

Items in this column are pulled from police logs around the region.
———
“(Complainant) concerned about a possible fight set to occur between multiple sixth graders.” Well, the first rule of the fight club is you do not talk about fight club. And there’s probably a rule about no sixth graders.
———
“There is a flashing blue light behind the (complainant’s) residence.” Call the cops on the cops.
———
“(Complainants) state that there is a dog (and) that it (is) barking.” That’s odd, they almost never do that.
———
“Cat let itself in. Seems kind of funny that the cat let itself in.” Funny, felonious felines next on Fodder. Do you think the cat is a clown? Does the cat amuse you? Joe Pesci stars in “Good Kitties.”
———
“Two males approximately 13 yo ... (complainant) asked them to leave as they were mouthing off and they are now flipping her off.” Well, the age seems accurate.
———
“(Complainant) is thinking about killing people and needs to go to the hospital.” Or jail.
———
“Dog has been barking.” I’ve heard they do that.
———
“Fog is so thick that you cannot see the road closed signs … .” Uhh, you did.
———
“Daughter is fighting with her boyfriend or husband.” I wonder what that could be about?
———
“Female has a great Dane that she lets run loose.” Zoinks! Ruh-roh Raggy, and she would have gotten away with it if it weren’t for you meddling kids.
———
“Someone laying next to the road crying, drinking from a box.” It really is hit and miss with boxed wines these days.
———
Well, it’s time to check in on Idaho County…
“Animal problem,” “animal noise,” “cows loose,” “dogs loose,” “animal noise,” “horses loose,” “cows loose,” “deer stuck in fence.” Oh deer — didn’t see that coming.
