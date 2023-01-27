The relatively moderate weather of early January is expected to come to an abrupt end today as snow, wind and single-digit temperatures return to the area this weekend and into early next week, the National Weather Service reported Thursday.

Miranda Cote, a meteorologist with the weather station in Spokane, said the storms moving in today will bring increasing rain and snow throughout the region with the precipitation turning to mostly snow by tonight. Lewiston can expect snow today, although it’s likely to turn to rain later on.

