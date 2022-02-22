A windy blast of arctic air will deliver a frigid face-slap to north central Idaho and southeastern Washington today and Wednesday.
Low temperatures will hover around zero in some places late tonight and into the wee hours of Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. Strong winds could deliver wind chills dipping well below zero in the chilliest spots and pose a danger to those without shelter or proper winter attire.
The coldest temperatures and most severe wind chills will hit higher elevation areas, said meteorologist Steve Bodnar. The Palouse, Camas Prairie, Anatone Flats and the benches above the Clearwater Valley could see lows in the single digits Wednesday morning. The Lewiston-Clarkston Valley will be warmer, with lows in the teens and highs around freezing, he said.
“The coldest temperatures will be (today) and Wednesday and then we will slowly warm up about 5 degrees every day from there on out,” he said.
And it could be worse, he said.
“The heart of the arctic air is going to stay east of Continental Divide,” said Bodnar. “We are getting enough spilling over into (northern) Idaho and eastern Washington to bring us some of the coldest temperatures we have experienced since I believe the beginning of the new year.”
For Lewiston and Clarkston, the high temperatures today and Wednesday will represent about a 20 degree departure from the normal high of about 50 degrees. It follows a warm spell late last week that brought a high of 57 degrees at the Lewiston-Nez Perce Regional Airport Friday and hinted at spring.
The Weather Service is advising people to bundle up and be mindful of the dangers of frostbite and hypothermia when outdoors and of the danger of freezing pipes in the coldest spots.
Barker may be contacted at ebarker@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2273. Follow him on Twitter @ezebarker.