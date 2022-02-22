Arctic air brings frigid temps to the Palouse

The Palouse has not yet escaped winter’s grip.
The National Weather Service is advising local residents to limit their time outdoors as an arctic cold front brings wind chill values of below zero degrees this morning into Wednesday.
Official low temperatures will sink to single digits the next couple of days. Miranda Cote, a meteorologist with the NWS, said some high temperatures around Moscow may not get higher than the teens.
She said it is possible Pullman could break a daily record Wednesday if the high temperature dips below 26 degrees.
Cote said anytime the Inland Northwest is on the receiving end of this arctic air, it usually comes with strong winds that create these wind chills.
“It’s not unusual, but they are dangerous,” she said.
She urges people to wear proper winter clothing when they go outside, including hats and gloves. A NWS wind chill advisory says frostbite and hypothermia are possible if precautions are not taken. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Driving conditions could be worsened by the wind. Strong winds can cause drifting snow on U.S. Highways 195 and 95, Cote said. She said winds in the northern part of the Palouse could reach as high as 30 mph to 45 mph today.
Cote said the below-normal temperatures will persist during most of the workweek, but temperatures will warm up and be closer to normal Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures are forecast to reach the high 30s and low 40s this weekend.
