Architects unveil their vision for new Asotin County Jail

ASOTIN — A Florida architect team visited four possible sites for a new Asotin County Jail this week and found a favorite.
A flat piece of county owned land north of the Asotin County Regional Landfill near Sixth Avenue and Evans Road would be ideal and save millions, said Bill Rutherford of Clemons, Rutherford and Associates of Tallahassee.
No decision on a site has been made, but officials are enthused about the feedback and plans Rutherford offered. Because the acreage is already owned by Asotin County and would not require excavation, it would shave a lot of money off the price tag of the “much-needed” new corrections facility, Sheriff John Hilderbrand said.
These are the other sites under consideration: an expansion of the current facility in Clarkston, county property next to the courthouse annex in Asotin and a piece of land in the Turning Pointe Business Park owned by the Port of Clarkston.
At a jail advisory committee meeting, Rutherford said there’s not enough room to build onto the overcrowded jail now in use, and the small lot in Asotin would require a tall building that would look out of place in the small community. Water and sewer are available on the land west of the Clarkston Heights.
Wherever it lands, the architect said one thing is clear.
“I’ve looked at your jail, and you need to do something,” Rutherford said.
After researching the jail issue for more than a year, an advisory committee came to the same conclusion. Asotin County Commissioner Jim Jeffords said the next step is getting voters up to speed on the conditions and myriad reasons Asotin County should build a new facility.
At the top of the group’s list is promoting a 0.3 sales tax increase to fund construction and operations. The ballot proposal will go before Asotin County voters in November, and at least four town hall meetings are in the works in the coming weeks, Jeffords said.
Commissioner Brian Shinn said it will be important to let voters know every cent of the sales tax increase will go toward the jail. The cities of Asotin and Clarkston have both agreed to transfer their portions of the proceeds to the project, he said, making it a “true community effort.”
Rutherford has agreed to return to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley in September and October to present his designs to the public. He told the group his firm has designed hundreds of jails across the country and he’s pleased to bring that experience to the Asotin County project.
“I do not want to convince you to build something bigger than you can afford,” Rutherford said. “Neither one of us would be happy with that.”
A 3-D video showing 256 beds can be modified to fit the budget, provided the sales tax gets the green light, he said.
The proposed jail would feature a centrally located control room, multipurpose space, recreation areas, video courtrooms and rooms designed for medical exams, DUI testing, visitations and laundry.
“You’ve really done a good job of using every square inch,” said retiree Val Mundell, of Clarkston, who serves on the jail advisory committee.
“Well, we’ve been doing this a long time,” Rutherford said.
