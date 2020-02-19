Nez Perce County awarded the design contract for the expansion of its juvenile detention center to Clarkston architect Jerald W. Brotnov.
Nez Perce County commissioners Don Beck, Douglas Havens and Douglas Zenner all voted to approve the contract Tuesday. It includes $73,883 for basic services and $49,225 for supplemental services.
Any additional services will cost $70 per hour for Brotnov’s work and $55 per hour for his technical staff. Brotnov’s firm will also manage and oversee the construction project in addition to completing the design work, according to the county. The overall budget for the project is estimated at $1 million.
Havens said the detention center expansion is a key part of the county’s plan to replace the aging courthouse on Lewiston’s Main Street within the next few years. The county needs the land where the prosecutor’s office sits for the new courthouse, so staff there will temporarily move into the Rapaich Building across from Lewiston City Hall on F Street after juvenile detention staff leave and move into the new addition.
The addition will also allow all juvenile corrections staff to work at the center at 140 10th St., easing logistical issues that have caused problems for years, according to county Justice Services Director Shawn McDowell.