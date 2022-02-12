BOISE — Legislation giving Idaho archers an opportunity to use lighted nocks and mechanical broadheads passed the House on a unanimous 63-0 vote Friday.
“This is something that sportsmen have been asking for for quite some time,” said Rep. Brandon Mitchell, R-Moscow. “We’re the last state in the nation to allow these items.”
The nock is the portion of an arrow that fits over the bowstring. A lighted nock has an electronic light that makes it easier for hunters to track the flight of the arrow and recover lost arrows.
Mechanical broadheads are arrow points with movable blades that spread upon impact, creating larger wounds.
“They allow for a more humane kill, and bigger blood trails make it easier to track down the animal, so there’s less wasted game,” Mitchell said.
The Idaho Fish and Game Commission has previously rejected the use of lighted nocks or mechanical broadheads.
Because the devices contribute to a higher hunter success rate — and only a limited number of animals can be harvested — the commission worries they’ll lead to shorter hunting seasons or fewer tags being issued.
House Bill 507 now moves on to the Senate for further action.