BOISE — A proposed “end run” around the Idaho Fish and Game Commission on archery equipment continued to find legislative support Wednesday.
After more than an hour of mostly negative public testimony, the Senate Resources and Environment Committee sent House Bill 507 to the full Senate with a favorable recommendation.
The legislation, which previously passed the House on a unanimous vote, gives Idaho archers the option to use lighted arrow nocks and mechanical broadheads when they’re out hunting.
Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, noted the bill essentially asks the Legislature to “do an end-run around the (Idaho Fish and Game Commission) because you aren’t getting the answer you want.”
Decisions regarding hunting methods and technologies have historically been left to the commission. There’s widespread support among sportsmen for keeping it that way and for keeping the Legislature out of the process.
However, there have also been repeated calls over the last 15 years to allow lighted nocks. The commission denied the requests, and in recent years hasn’t even been open to discussing the issue.
“I spoke with them a few years ago, when this was first brought to my attention, and was told, ‘Nope, we’re not even going to look at it,’ ” said Rep. Brandon Mitchell, R-Moscow, who sponsored HB 507. “The same thing happened last year, so that’s when I decided to bring legislation.”
Lighted nocks make it easier for archers to track the flight of an arrow and to recover arrows that miss the target, he said. They can also help hunters locate animals after they’ve been hit.
Mechanical broadheads expand upon impact, creating a bigger wound. Both pieces of equipment are argued to reduce wasted game.
“(Mechanical broadheads allow) the animal to die faster, so it’s more humane,” Mitchell said. “There’s also a bigger blood trail, so the animal is easier to find.”
Mitchell noted that Idaho is the only state that still prohibits the use of lighted nocks or mechanical broadheads.
Nevertheless, the Idaho Wildlife Federation, Idaho State Bowhunters and Idaho Backcountry Hunters and Anglers all testified in opposition to the bill. So did the Idaho Fish and Game Department, on behalf of the commission.
Brian Brooks with the Idaho Wildlife Federation said the commission has committed to doing negotiated rule-making for both lighted nocks and mechanical broadheads.
That means taking testimony from potentially hundreds or thousands of sportsmen on all sides of the issue, he said — something the Legislature isn’t well-suited to do.
The rule-making process also preserves the independence of the commission, Brooks said.
That argument didn’t carry much weigh with the committee, though.
“You say they’re going to go through negotiated rule-making, but it almost looks like, well, now that there’s legislation, we’re going to come to the table. That’s what it feels like,” said Sen. Jim Guthrie, R-McCammon.
Mitchell said the commission didn’t agree to go through rule-making on this matter until two days after he introduced his bill.
“I talked to them in December and they said, ‘Yeah, we’re not going to hear that,’ ” he said. “That’s why this bill was brought forward. There are a lot of hunters who would like to use these things, and they’ve been pushed to the side.”
Benn Brocksome with the Idaho Sportsmen was the only person to testify in support of the legislation.
“Much of what you’re hearing is about the process and frustration with that process,” he said. “This is a slippery slope. We want to make sure we’re sensitive to the proper role of the commission, but (HB 507) is also a request for the commission to be a little more nimble and pragmatic.”
