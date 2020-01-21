For the past three years, Sarah Davidson has spent Martin Luther King Jr. Day making fleece blankets for a cause she cares deeply about.
The blankets created Monday will be donated to cancer patients through Joey’s Blankets, a nonprofit organization led by Joey Thomasson, a 17-year-old senior at Lewiston High School.
“I was just really moved by the story that somebody as young as Joey would take such an initiative to make a difference,” Davidson said. “If there was any kind of volunteer initiative going on in the area, this is the one that I’d really like to get behind.”
The volunteer opportunity at the YWCA in Lewiston was one of 12 around the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley for the 30th annual Day of Service.
The event, held on Idaho Human Rights Day, honors King, the American civil rights leader.
“Martin Luther King Jr. was known for illuminating segregation or for having a dream that all people can come together, but he also was extremely community-minded,” said Amanda Wilhelm, director of community engagement at YWCA. “In order to celebrate his life, volunteering is probably the best way to honor him, and to do something for your community to make the world a better place.”
Last year, around 40 blankets were crafted for Joey’s Blankets during the event. Thomasson started the venture seven years ago.
“I watched a lot of family members go through cancer treatment, so I wanted to do something to give back to cancer patients,” Thomasson said.
His mother, Reca, said both Joey and his brother, Drew, have battled cancer.
“(Joey and Drew) both have brain tumors,” Reca said. “He kind of got the idea (of making blankets) when his brother went through it and it just happened that he had to go through it too.”
Joey said the Day of Service is a great way to get the community’s help so he can provide comfort to even more cancer patients.
“It’s a wonderful event. It gets me out into the community and let’s the community get involved,” Joey said. “I think it’s a great opportunity for people to just give back.”
Other activities throughout the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley included making toys for pets at the Lewis Clark Animal Shelter, crafting cards for senior citizens, or sorting donations at places like St. Vincent De Paul.
The day concluded with a community meal, a candlelight walk and a short panel discussion on the 30-year history of the event in the valley. Theater students from Lewis-Clark State College also provided a brief talk and presented readings on human rights.
Tomtas may be contacted at jtomtas@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2294. Follow her on Twitter @jtomtas.