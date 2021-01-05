NEZPERCE — People seeking to do business at the Lewis County Courthouse are asked to call to make an appointment in advance. The assessor’s office will be closed on Thursdays through January to work on a backlog of registrations, Lewis County Chairman Greg Johnson said Monday.
Newly elected officials will be sworn in to office Monday and the meeting will be available online through Zoom.
Anyone seeking more information about office hours and other matters may call the assessor’s office at (208) 937-2320; the sheriff’s office at (208) 937-2447; or the treasurer’s office at (208) 937-2341.