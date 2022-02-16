The application period for the 2022 specialty crop block grant program through the Idaho State Department of Agriculture opened Tuesday. The deadline is March 18.
For the current year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture allocated more than $2 million to the agriculture department for projects that enhance the competitiveness of Idaho specialty crops. The department has awarded more than $20 million in specialty crop grants to Idaho’s agricultural industry since 2007.
Specialty crops under this program include fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, horticulture, nursery crops including floriculture, and honey. Eligible projects are required to benefit more than one organization.
Previous projects have supported a wide range of Idaho specialty crops including potatoes, apples, onions, beans, wine, peaches, cherries, hops, nursery crops and more. Idaho’s agricultural industry has benefited from grant projects that expanded domestic and international markets as well as those that improved sustainability, pest and disease control, product quality and food safety.
All application materials may be found at the ISDA website agri.idaho.gov/scbg. An application webinar will be held at 9 a.m. Friday. The webinar will provide information on the application process and what changes have been made to the 2022 program.
Anyone wishing more information may contact Laura Johnson at (208) 332-8533 or at Laura.Johnson@isda.idaho.gov.