Lewiston Police want to teach citizens about the criminal justice system through its 25th Annual Citizens Police Academy.
“The Citizens Police Academy provides a mechanism for informing the public about the criminal justice system, crime prevention and a means to strengthen the citizen-police partnership in hopes to make the community a safer place to live,” Lewiston Police Lt. Rick Fuentes said. “The overall goal is to inform citizens so they have a better understanding of police work by explaining the operations, training, procedures, equipment, calls for service and investigations of the Lewiston Police Department.”
Participants will learn about the police department, enhanced 911 system, the police station, patrol procedures, crime scene investigations, drug enforcement, support services, hiring and recruitment, the school resources program, SWAT Team, firearms procedures, other department programs, procedures and basic training, Fuentes said.
The academy will provide many hands-on presentations including firearms familiarization, investigations, operations planning and a 10-hour ride-along with a Lewiston Police officer, Fuentes said.
A safety/background and fingerprints check on all applicants will be completed prior to acceptance in the academy because of the sensitive nature of the material and ride-along, Fuentes said.
There are 25 seats available for the class and attendees will be taken on a first come, first serve basis, Fuentes said.
The academy begins March 17 and ends May 19, Fuentes said. Class dates scheduled are March 17, March 31, April 7, April 14, April 21, April 28, May 4, May 12, and May 16. Graduation is held May 19.
The academy is held mostly on Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m. at the Lewiston Police Training Center, 2419 16th Ave. in Lewiston. A time for the Saturday class on May 16 will be determined at a later date, Fuentes said. There is also a class on Monday, May 4.
There is no cost to the student, but students must be at least 18 years old, Fuentes said.
Applications for the 25th Annual Citizens Police Academy are due March 1, Fuentes said.
Applications for the Citizens Police Academy are available at the Lewiston Police Department located at 1224 F St. or online at the Lewiston Police Department website at https://www.cityoflewiston.org/content/850/888/900/16192.aspx .
All applications should be hand-delivered or mailed to the Lewiston Police Department at 1224 F Street, Lewiston, ID 83501.
Questions about the academy can be directed to Fuentes at (208) 746-0171 or rfuentes@cityoflewiston.org.