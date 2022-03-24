The application period for the federal specialty crop block grant program is open, the Idaho State Department of Agriculture announced Wednesday.
The deadline for submitting all application materials is May 15.
The agriculture department will award more than $2 million in competitive grants through funding from the United States Department of Agriculture. Priority will be given to projects that respond to impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Specialty crops include fruits and vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, horticulture, nursery crops including floriculture, and honey. These funds differ from the traditional specialty crop block grants awarded annual through the farm bill. Individual companies may apply for COVID-19-related facility adjustment that include mitigation efforts such as housing adaptations, personal protective equipment and plexiglass barriers to protect employees or the public. Priority will also be given to market adaptations and supply chain improvements related to COVID-19 for projects that benefit a variety of businesses.
“For the first time, this grant program provides an opportunity to assist individual specialty crop producers with COVID-19 mitigation,” said Celia Gould, director of the Idaho agriculture department. “It also provides valuable resources for improving supply chains and fostering innovative market adaptations to strengthen Idaho’s specialty crop industry in the years ahead.”
All application materials may be found at agri.idaho.gov/HR133.
The agriculture department will host two application webinars with information on program requirements and application procedures at 10 a.m. April 5 and 1 p.m. April 18.
Anyone wishing for additional information may contact Laura Johnson at (208) 332-8533 or Laura.Johnson@isda.idaho.gov.