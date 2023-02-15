KAMIAH — Applications are open for the 2023 Kelly Forks Residential Youth Conservation Corps program of the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest.
This is a conservation and education work-based program for youth between ages 15 and 18 to explore, work and learn about the outdoors.
The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest will offer one six-week session scheduled from June 25 through Aug. 2, 2023. Four youth will be selected to participate in the program and will be stationed at Kelly Forks in the heart of the Clearwater mountains for the duration of the program.
The Youth Conservation Corps is designed to develop awareness and understanding of the nation’s natural resources and heritage. The Forest Service recruits youth from around the country and from all social, economic ethnic, and racial backgrounds for the program.
Participants in the program will work with a Forest Service crew leader and program staff to complete conservation projects. These may include hazardous fuels reduction, timber sale preparation, wildlife and fisheries data collection, trail maintenance and construction, campground and cabin maintenance, landscape restoration projects, visitor support services, and a wide variety of other projects. Some of the summer’s projects will be based out of the Kelly Forks Work Center, while some more remote projects will require crews to backpack and camp at primitive sites.
Participants are required to live on location at the Kelly Forks Work Center. Room and board are provided at a minimal cost. Wages will be set at the hourly rate of $15 and enrollees work 40 hours a week.
No previous wilderness or backcountry experience is required, but a willingness and ability to work in a physically demanding outdoor program, live in a remote duty station for 6 weeks, cooperate in a team setting and maintain a positive attitude in the face of challenges are essential.
Applicants must be 15 years of age by June 25, but not older than 18 years of age by Aug. 5. Participants must be U.S. citizens or permanent residents of the United States, its territories or its possessions. A valid Social Security number is also required.
Participants will be required to cover their own transportation costs to and from Spokane, where the nearest airport is located. Scholarships are available to help cover transportation costs. The Forest Service will provide transportation from Spokane to Orofino, where the crew will prepare before heading into Kelly Forks Work Center.
Participants must provide their own work clothing and work boots. Scholarships are available to help cover support costs.
Anyone seeking more information may visit bit.ly/3EaCslX. Applications are due April 9.