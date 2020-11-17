Farmers who suffered losses this year because of wildfires are urged to apply for the Environmental Quality Incentives Program by Dec. 4.
The program helps agricultural producers complete resource conservation projects and make conservation-related management changes on their farms or ranches. Participation in these programs is voluntary and helps private landowners and operators defray the costs of installing conservation practices.
Anyone seeking more information about the program may contact the local U.S. Department of Agriculture service center or go to www.id.nrcs.usda.gov/programs.