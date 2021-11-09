The Idaho State Department of Agriculture announced today that hemp license applications for the 2022 calendar year are open. The application process, from start to finish, is available through an online system on the ISDA website.
Celia Gould, director of the agriculture department, said her staff worked throughout the summer and fall to deliver the ambitious timeline established under the new law.
The online application portal is live on the ISDA website now. The ISDA hemp page includes videos and other resources to assist with the licensing process. All fees associated with licensing are displayed on the main hemp page as well.
Anyone needing technical assistance or with questions about hemp licensing may check the ISDA website at agri.idaho.gov or email hemp@isda.idaho.gov.