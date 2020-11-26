Families in Idaho can again apply for grants to help cover educational expenses created by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Strong Families, Strong Students application portal will stay active through Dec. 4.
Eligible families can receive as much as $1,500 per student, or a maximum award of $3,500 per family.
The funds can be used to purchase or be reimbursed for computers, internet access, course fees and instructional materials. Families can also use the money for tutoring and educational services or licensed day care during daytime work hours.
The online marketplace is funded through $50 million of the federal coronavirus relief fund. It launched in October, but the processing of applications was put on hold earlier this month because of the high demand.
“Now that we have been able to process more of the applications, we are reopening the portal so we can maximize the awards that are granted and use all of the available funding,” said Tracie Bent, Idaho State Board of Education chief policy and planning officer.
Low-income families will be given priority, and then the grant funds will be issued on a first come, first serve basis.
Applications can be created and updated at online.factsmgt.com/grant-aid/inst/4N4TS/landing-page. Anyone who needs assistance with the application process, can call (844) 649-2921.