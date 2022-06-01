The two-month application period opens today for grants between $25,000 and $100,000 from the Lewis-Clark Valley Healthcare Foundation.
Large Impact Grants will be given on a priority basis to nonprofit or government agencies that demonstrate a commitment to long-term vision and projects that address the root causes that affect health, improve wellness and help prevent disease, according to a news release from the foundation.
The application period starts today and runs through July 31. Grant applications can be for capital expenditures or operating expenses, as well as for existing or new programs, according to the news release. Organizations that apply must operate in north central Idaho, southeastern Washington or Wallowa County in Oregon.
Those interested may apply for a grant at lewisclarkhealth.org.
The Lewis-Clark Valley Healthcare Foundation was created in 2017 as part of an agreement struck when St. Joseph Regional Medical Center went from being a not-for-profit institution to a for-profit business. The foundation benefits nonprofit organizations in Clearwater, Idaho, Latah, Lewis and Nez Perce counties in Idaho; Asotin, Garfield and Whitman counties in Washington; and Wallowa County in Oregon.