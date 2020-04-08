Asotin County Republicans are seeking applicants for the vacant commission position in District No. 3, which covers west Clarkston. The position recently became open with the resignation of Jim Jeffords.
Asotin County residents who are interested in applying for the commission seat must be registered voters, Republicans and live within the district boundaries. Resumes can be mailed to Alice White, P.O. Box 82, Clarkston, WA 99403.
Because of time restraints, White, who is chairwoman of the Asotin County Republican Central Committee, said all applications must be submitted no later than April 17, and interviews will be conducted April 25. Three candidates will be selected and presented to the county commissioners for consideration.
Any questions or comments can be sent to White at arcdd@cableone.net or by calling her at (509) 751-9210. In addition, district maps are available online at the Asotin County auditor’s website.